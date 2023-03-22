Climate solution: Downsize laundry jugs to cut emissions
By ISABELLA O’MALLEY
Associated Press
Laundry detergent bottles are looking a little different these days. A growing number of companies are making bulky plastic jugs smaller and the detergent more concentrated. Without all that water, less gasoline or diesel gets burned to deliver it to stores, since the products are lighter and more can be shipped in a single trip. New detergent formulas are changing to become ultra-concentrated liquids or even being made into solid sheets roughly the size of an iPhone. The trend is driven by people of all ages, retailers say, from older people who remember when there was less plastic, to Gen Z watching climate change unfold in their lifetimes.