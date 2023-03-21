Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler’s 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts. Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. Gustavo Dudamel will take over but will not start until 2026-27. Starting its second season in the rebuilt David Geffen Hall, the orchestra will open its season Sept. 27.

