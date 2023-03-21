Sleepless night after Pakistan, Afghanistan quake kills 13

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck much of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan has killed at least 13 people and injured scores in both countries. Authorities on Wednesday struggled to collect data on casualties and damages from remote areas as residents in the quake-hit areas spoke about a sleepless nigh, full of fear of more aftershocks. The temblor rattled this South Asian region late Tuesday, sending terrified residents fleeing from homes and offices. At least nine people died in Pakistan and four in Afghanistan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.5 quake was 40 kilometers, or about 25 miles south-southeast of the district of Jurm in Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

By MUNIR AHMED AND RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

