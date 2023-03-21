Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail in terrorism cases

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a weeklong bail in two new cases in which he faces terrorism charges. Officials say the ruling gives the embattled ousted premier and now popular opposition leader another brief reprieve from arrest. The 70-year-old former cricket player turned Islamist politician has become embroiled in a series of legal cases against him since his ouster last April. They include terrorism charges and allegations of graft while in office. Khan’s standoff with the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent in recent days with Khan’s followers repeatedly clashing with police.

