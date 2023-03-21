Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died. On Tuesday afternoon officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

