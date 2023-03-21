MacKenzie Scott sets new ‘open call’ to donate $250 million

MacKenzie Scott is launching a $250 million “open call” for community-focused nonprofits that the billionaire philanthropist can fund. Through her organization Yield Giving, Scott plans to make unrestricted $1 million donations to 250 nonprofits selected in the process, which she calls a “new pathway to support for organizations making positive change in their communities.” To apply, the nonprofits must have annual operating budgets larger than $1 million, but less than $5 million for at least two of the past five years. The open call marks the first time nonprofits can reach out to Scott for potential funding.

