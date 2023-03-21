London police chief ‘humbled’ by withering report on force

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force has lost the confidence of the people it serves because it is riven with institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia and doesn’t do enough to weed out bad officers, according to a withering report commissioned after a young woman was raped and killed by a serving officer. The report said Tuesday that the Metropolitan Police Service must “change itself” or face being broken up after failing to address these longstanding problems for more than two decades. It found that deep-seated bias, poor management and budget cuts mean that crimes against women and girls are poorly investigated, ethnic minority communities are over-policed and trust in the police is plummeting among LGBTQ people.

