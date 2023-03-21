Lead Derek Chauvin prosecutor appointed to be state judge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the state’s lead prosecutors who helped convict Derek Chauvin of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd has been appointed as a judge in Hennepin County. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that Matt Frank will be a remarkable judge in Hennepin County. Frank is an experienced attorney with the state Attorney General’s Office. He helped lead the state’s prosecution of Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers who were charged in Floyd’s killing. Frank is the second member of the Chauvin prosecution team to be named as a judge. In December, the U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Blackwell as a federal judge in Minnesota.

