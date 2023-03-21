Lawyer: 29-year-old who posed as teen student was lonely

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The lawyer for a 29-year-old woman accused of using false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student says she did so because she was lonely. The woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of providing a false government document. Her lawyer says his client has applied to enter a pretrial intervention program that eventually could lead to the charge being dismissed. The woman is due back in court in May. The lawyer said the woman is a South Korean citizen who came to the United States by herself when she was 16 to attend a private boarding school. She later graduated from Rutgers University in 2019.

