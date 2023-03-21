Couple faces murder charges in Crow girl’s 2019 death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana couple faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the 2019 disappearance and death of a 6-year-old girl on the Crow Indian Reservation. Prosecutors said that Mildred Alexis Old Crow was physically assaulted and left in a bathtub to drown before the girl’s body was hidden inside a plastic container for more than two years while the defendants collected her benefits. The defendants remained in custody Tuesday on $1 million bond each. They are scheduled to be arraigned in state court on March 28 and could face life in prison if convicted.

