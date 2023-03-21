Belgian police fatally shoot patient at psychiatric clinic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials say a patient carrying a bladed weapon has been fatally shot by Belgian police at a psychiatric clinic in Brussels. The local prosecutor’s office said police were asked to intervene Tuesday at the psychiatric institute Fond’Roy for a man aged 49, described as aggressive and whom the clinic staff could not handle. The man was shot in the arm and the abdomen. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The prosecutor’s office said the committee exercising external oversight over Belgian police will investigate the case.

