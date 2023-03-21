Austrian museum skews paintings to reflect climate change

VIENNA (AP) — A Vienna museum is hanging some of its paintings at an angle to reflect the possible effects of climate change on the landscapes they depict. The Austrian capital’s Leopold Museum said Tuesday that 15 paintings will be slightly skewed until June 26 as part of the action titled “A Few Degrees More (Will Turn the World into an Uncomfortable Place).” They include works by Gustave Courbet, Egon Schiele and Gustav Klimt. The museum is turning the paintings by the number of degrees by which temperatures at the locations they depict could rise if far-reaching action isn’t taken against climate change. In November, climate activists threw a black, oily liquid at a Klimt painting at the museum.

