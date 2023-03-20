West Virginia state police superintendent resigns amid probe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has ordered a sweeping investigation of the State Police after he accepted the resignation of the agency’s superintendent. The resignation of Superintendent Jan Cahill on Monday came as Gov. Jim Justice revealed allegations of wrongdoing. Cahill served under Justice since the governor took office in 2017. Justice says the investigation will include allegations that a video camera that was hidden inside a women’s locker room at a State Police facility. Justice says it also will look into allegations of a trooper stealing money from a man at a casino, along with a third incident on Interstate 81 in the Eastern Panhandle the governor says involved a loss of life.

