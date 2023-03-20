Ukraine: Volunteer specialist doctors run clinics near front

KHRESTYSHCHE, Ukraine (AP) — A team of volunteer specialist doctors has set up a mobile clinic in a cramped municipal building in a former front-line village in Ukraine. The clinic’s front window is boarded up with plywood, but it’s a lifeline for the residents. Access to specialist medical help was available only to those who could get to the city even before the war. But the village near the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk did have a primary care doctor. A Ukrainian-Israeli volunteer medical organization has been running mobile clinics staffed with specialist doctors in villages and towns near the front lines or in recently retaken areas to help improve the situation.

