Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Palestinian militant commander who was shot and killed in Syria has been buried in refugee camp on the edges of the Syrian capital, Damascus. His wife says his killers used weapons equipped with silencers. She spoke on Monday during the funeral of her husband, 31-year-old Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, a commander with the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. He was killed in the backyard of the building where the couple live in a Damascus suburb on Sunday morning. The Islamic Jihad group described the killing as an assassination by Israeli agents. There was no statement from Israel on the militant commander’s death.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.