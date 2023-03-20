Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Singer Jose Feliciano, actress Mindy Kaling and fashion designer Vera Wang are among artists being honored by President Joe Biden with the National Medal of Arts. Biden is also awarding National Humanities Medals to a group that includes authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a White House ceremony Tuesday to present the medals, the first awarded by Biden. The White House released the names on Monday. The arts medal is the highest honor for artists, arts patrons and groups. The humanities medal honors people or groups whose work has deepened understanding of the humanities.

