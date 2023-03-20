Belarus tightens border with Poland after ‘terrorist’ shot

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Belarusian human rights group Viasna says the country’s authorities have stepped up security along the border with Poland after security forces killed a foreigner in the region who allegedly was planning a terrorist attack. The Belarusian KGB security agency said the alleged terrorist was shot Sunday in the city of Grodno, just east of the Polish border. It did not identify the suspect’s nationality or give other details, but said its officers along with police and border guards were conducting “special operations” in the city on Monday. Viasna released what it said was a video of the Sunday incident in which dozens of officers could be seen storming the entrance of a five-story apartment building.

