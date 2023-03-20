Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bad Bunny’s ex–girlfriend is suing the superstar for at least $40 million over a well-known voice recording she provided the singer before he became famous. Carliz De La Cruz Hernández claimed in a lawsuit filed this month in a Puerto Rico court that her voice and the phrase “Bad Bunny, baby,” she came up with are being used without her permission. The lawsuit notes the recording was included in the “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16” songs. The lawsuit filed March 1 was first reported by online Puerto Rico news site Noticel. A manager for the singer did not return a message for comment.

