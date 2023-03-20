Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least three Kenyan legislators and several protesters have been arrested in ongoing protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organized by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto. Hundreds of demonstrators spread across the city have not succeeded in reaching the designated meeting point in the central business district as police have dispersed them with teargas all morning. The opposition called for protests against Ruto who they say was not validly elected in the August 2022 elections. They are also blaming his administration for the rising cost of living.

