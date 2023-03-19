Japan PM Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Group of Seven major industrial nations summit in May. He’s later expected to announce a new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Kishida met Modi in New Delhi during his two-day trip to India. The plan is a Tokyo-led initiative aimed at curbing China’s growing assertiveness in the region expected to include Japan’s support for human development in maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation. India says ties with Japan are key to stability in the region. India, Japan, the United States and Australia make up the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.