Bosnia: rights activists assaulted following LGBT event ban

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rights activists in the Serb-run part of Bosnia have been assaulted, hours after police banned an LGBT event planned there over the weekend, citing security concerns. The attack took place as the activists were leaving a meeting at the offices of the Bosnian branch of the global anti-corruption group Transparency International in Banja Luka. The activists said a few dozen men chased them through the streets, hurling insults and punches. Before police arrived on the scene, several activists were hurt, including one who required medical attention. The LGBT event planned for Sunday had been denounced by a number of Bosnian Serb officials.

