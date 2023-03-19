5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from 8 to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash. Police say the vehicle crashed Sunday on a New York highway. Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. Westchester County police say a 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor. The surviving boy appears to have been riding in the rear hatchback and cargo area and escaped with injuries that were not life-threatening.

