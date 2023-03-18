N Korea launches missile into sea amid US-S Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a suspected missile toward the sea, its neighbors say, as the North ramps up testing activities in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. Japan’s Defense Ministry and coast guard said what appeared to be a North Korean missile was fired Sunday morning. They gave no further details. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South’s military as saying that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The launch, if confirmed, would be the North’s third round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week. The North views the drills as an invasion rehearsal.

