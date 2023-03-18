Kansas man killed in Germany in World War II identified

HILL CITY, Kan. (AP) — Military officials say a Kansas man who died in Germany during World War II has been identified and his remains will be returned to his native state for burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday that it had identified the remains of 22-year-old Army Sgt. Gregory Knoll, of Hill City. The agency said Knoll’s remains were identified in January but his family only recently received their full briefing. Knoll died Nov. 7, 1944, while fighting in Kommerscheidt, Germany. Remains buried in in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium in 1949 were disinterred in 2021 and later identified by the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Knoll will be buried July 7 in Garden City.

