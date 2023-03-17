Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette has resigned, three months into his 11th consecutive term in office. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin’s secretary of state is not in charge of elections and has almost no official duties. The 82-year-old La Follette won reelection in November over a Republican who wanted to shift election duties to the office. La Follette was first elected secretary of state in 1974.

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

