Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:07 PM

Videos show tense standoff before fatal NJ police shooting

KION

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has released hours of police body-camera footage in the fatal officer shooting of a Paterson man. The footage shows Najee Seabrooks’ mother pleading with him to leave the room where he was holed up. The state attorney general says Seabrooks died March 3 after he lunged at police officers with a knife. His death is being investigated by the attorney general under a state law requiring it. His colleagues at a crisis intervention organization say authorities prevented them from using their mental-health expertise to deescalate the situation. They argue that the police department needs to be overhauled.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content