US ships mega generators to ease outages in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says the U.S. government has shipped three mega generators to the island to help stabilize the U.S. territory’s rickety electric grid and minimize ongoing outages. The generators will add 150 megawatts of power. Additional generators that the U.S. is expected to ship soon will supply another 250 megawatts. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Friday that crews will install the generators before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. FEMA is paying for 90% of the project and Puerto Rico’s government the remaining 10%. The total cost is not yet available.

