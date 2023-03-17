Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:42 AM

Trump vs. DeSantis: Rivals’ very different styles on display

KION

By STEVE PEOPLES and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a leading Republican presidential prospect who has emerged as a potent force in national politics while avoiding the personal connections, intimate moments and unscripted questions that have long fueled successful White House bids. DeSantis’ rivals, led by former President Donald Trump, are working to highlight DeSantis’ go-it-alone approach and impersonal style by leaning into their own personal interactions on the campaign trail. Allies insist DeSantis doesn’t need to adjust anything, pointing to his dominant reelection victory last fall. But the risks for DeSantis are becoming increasingly obvious in smaller rural states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, which will host the early primary contests in 2024.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content