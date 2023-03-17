Pakistan athlete who died in migrant boat crash laid to rest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Mourners have attended the funeral of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month. Shahida Raza was buried Friday at a graveyard in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province. The latest development comes a day after her body was repatriated from Italy. Raza’s family says the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job for the treatment of her 3-year-old disabled son. She was among at least 67 people who died when their overcrowded wooden boat broke apart in rough waters off Calabria. Three other Pakistanis also died in the incident.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.