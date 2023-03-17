Montenegro presidential vote seen as test of future policies

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro is holding a presidential election this weekend that is seen as a test of whether the country will push forward toward European Union integration or move closer to neighboring Serbia and Russia. The vote takes place on Sunday amid a political crisis that has stalled the nation’s bid to join the European Union. The pro-Western incumbent, Milo Djukanovic, faces challengers who favor ties with Russia and Serbia. Analysts predict the election won’t produce a clear winner and that Djukanovic and another candidate will go head-to-head in a runoff two weeks later. Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006, and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

