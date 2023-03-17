Lawmaker pauses filibuster on agreement to debate trans bill

A Nebraska lawmaker has paused her persistent filibuster over a bill banning transgender gender-affirming therapies. Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh had been staging a filibuster to protest a bill that would outlaw gender-affirming therapies for minors. The therapies include hormone treatments and gender-affirming surgeries. Cavanaugh had been staging a filibuster of every single bill before the legislative body since late February. That even includes ones she supported. Cavanaugh’s filibuster pause came on a deal with Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch to begin debate on the bill next Tuesday. Debate on the bill is expected to last through Thursday morning before a vote is taken.

