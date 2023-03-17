Jim Ratcliffe jets in for Manchester United buyout talks

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is touring Manchester United as part of his bid to buy the English soccer club. The billionaire owner of INEOS jetted in for talks with club executives at Old Trafford with some of his closest advisors. Ratcliffe was greeted by United chief executive Richard Arnold and will get a closer look at the club before submitting a formal offer to the Glazer family. Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and is bidding to buy a majority share of the 20-time English league champions. Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani also met with United executives this week.

