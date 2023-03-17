Skip to Content
AP National News
Dems say some foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report from a House committee’s Democrats says Donald Trump’s White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations. And federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given to him by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to Friday’s report. The report says the unreported items include 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia totaling more than $45,000, including a dagger valued at up to $24,000, and  17 presents from India that included expensive cufflinks, a vase and a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal.

AP National News

Associated Press

