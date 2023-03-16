UN seeks independent ideas on tackling Afghanistan’s Taliban

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for independent recommendations on how a united international community should address the enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan. It cites the Taliban’s drastic curtailment of education and work for women and girls as well as terrorism and the country’s dire humanitarian and economic situation. The resolution approved Thursday asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent panel to assess the situation in Afghanistan and make forward-looking proposals for a “coherent approach” for key players dealing with political, humanitarian and development issues. It orders the assessment to be provided to the Security Council no later than Nov. 17.

