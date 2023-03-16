Skip to Content
UN announces new advisers to bolster young voices on climate

By ISABELLA O’MALLEY
Associated Press

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced seven young climate leaders for his next Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change on Thursday afternoon. They include advocates, tribal land defenders, educators, and activists and will serve for two years. Guterres urged young climate advocates around the world to continue raising their voices in his announcement and said that the “unrelenting conviction” of young people is essential to keep climate goals within reach, lower fossil fuel emissions, and deliver climate justice.

