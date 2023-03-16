Tennessee eyes 18+ gun-carry age with court or Capitol deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two years after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege. A gun rights group sued after the law was passed in 2021, arguing that the age limit should be lower. Then late last year, the state’s top lawyer moved to negotiate a settlement rather than defend the law. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti cited last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights as he proposed a deal that would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to carry handguns publicly. While the deal remains on hold with a judge, state lawmakers could pass the change into law.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.