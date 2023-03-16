Skip to Content
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has taken a first step toward repealing two measures that give open-ended approval for military action in Iraq. The push to end that authority comes as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. Senators voted 68-27 Thursday to move forward with a bill to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq and a 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War to expel Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has long sought to reclaim congressional powers over U.S. military strikes and deployments.

