North Korea says ICBM launch was response to rivals’ drills
BY KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch was intended to send a “stronger warning” over U.S.-South Korean military drills, which it blames for destabilizing the region. The missile was launched before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida at a summit Thursday partly aimed at rebuilding security ties between the U.S. allies in the face of North Korean nuclear threats. With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat response to its rivals’ biggest military drills in years. State media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 missile and stressed the need to “strike fear into the enemies” over their drills.