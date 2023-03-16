New Mexico gov. signs bill overriding local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico abortion-rights bill is now law after the governor signed the measure to override local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. The bill Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Thursday also aims to ensure access to gender-affirming healthcare related to distress over gender identity that doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex. Reproductive health clinics in New Mexico offer abortion procedures to patients from states, including Texas, with strict abortion bans. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion access laws, but some areas of eastern New Mexico recently adopted abortion restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to the procedure.

