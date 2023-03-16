Montenegro: President dissolves parliament ahead of election
By PREDRAG MILIC
Associated Press
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president has dissolved parliament and paved the way for an early parliamentary election. President Milo Djukanovic issued a decree dissolving parliament on Thursday, three months after Montenegro’s last government fell in a no-confidence vote. Djukanovic is expected to set a date for the early election on Friday. He is running for reelection in Montenegro’s presidential election on Sunday. Analysts predict the voting will not produce a clear winner and that the pro-Western incumbent will face one of several challengers in a runoff two weeks later.