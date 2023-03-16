Jury deliberations to resume Monday in XXXTentacion killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury deliberations for the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery will resume next week after the panel finished a seventh day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Jurors asked Circuit Judge Michael Usan on Thursday if they could have Friday off to take care of personal appointments, and the judge granted the request. Charged in the 2018 shooting and robbery are 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome. They are accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealer and stealing $50,000. Their attorneys say the men are innocent. They face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

