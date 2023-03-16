Guatemala’s government arrests another former prosecutor

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government has arrested former prosecutor Orlando Salvador López on abuse-of-authority charges. López was best known for having brought to trial deceased dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt in 2013 for genocide committed against indigenous Guatemalans during the country’s 1960-1996 civil war. Ríos Montt was convicted and sentenced to 80 years, but the verdict was overturned on appeal. López’s arrest, announced Thursday, was the latest in a string of prosecutions of former prosecutors and investigators by the President Alejandro Giammattei. The prosecutions appear to be aimed at weakening anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala.

