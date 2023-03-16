El Salvador’s congress extends anti-gang crackdown

El Salvador’s congress has voted to approve yet another extension of state-of-emergency allowing police to round up suspected members of street gangs. The vote late Wednesday was widely expected, and marks the 12th such one-month extension granted to President Nayib Bukele. The crackdown has resulted in over 65,000 arrests and thousands of rights abuses, but remains popular in a country where gangs once demanded protection payments with impunity. The extension came the same day that El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.