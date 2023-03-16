Chef Marcus Samuelsson elevates diversity of culinary world

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Samuelsson is keen on leading with intention. That focus is seared into the delectable dishes prepared at his popular restaurants, but it is also expressed with his staffing. Samuelsson and fellow chef Jonathan Waxman have launched an effort to honor trailblazing restaurants founded by women and people of color. They host “Seat at the Table,” an eight-part Audible original series. In the series, chefs and others involved in the inception of their restaurants present an oral history of some of America’s most iconic eateries founded by women and people of color. Samuelsson, a multiple James Beard Award-winning chef, says entering a restaurant is “entering a piece of American history.”

