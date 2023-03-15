Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport. News outlets report the panel late Tuesday found the 34-year-old artist not guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. and illegal possession of stolen things. In a statement to The Shade Room, the artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, thanked his defense team, family and other supporters for standing with him as his life was on the line. The Shreveport native is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet,” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay.” That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

