Putin set to host Syrian leader Assad at the Kremlin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host Syrian President Bashar Assad for talks in the Kremlin expected to focus on rebuilding Syria after a devastating civil war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders will talk about “postwar reconstruction and the continuation of the peace process in all of its aspects with an emphasis on the absolute priority of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Wednesday’s meeting comes on the anniversary of Syria’s 12-year uprising-turned-civil war that has killed nearly 500,000 people and displaced half of the country’s prewar population. Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015 to allow Assad’s government to reclaim control over most of the country.

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

