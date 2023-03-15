New ticket lottery launches for Paris 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers have kicked off individual ticket sales for next year’s Games, after an initial round of package sales left many buyers feeling frustrated at high costs. Hopeful spectators can sign up now through April 20 for a lottery for millions of tickets. Those chosen for the draw will be contacted in May to log on and purchase individual tickets. Paris 2024 organizers announced last year that there will be 1 million tickets at 24 euros ($26) and more than 4 million for less than 50 euros ($53). In all, 10 million tickets for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available.

