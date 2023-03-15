N. Carolina justices could revive voter ID previously tossed
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A photo voter identification mandate first sought over a decade ago by North Carolina Republicans could be revived after the state Supreme Court reheard litigation that struck down a voter ID law just three months ago. The difference is now that Republicans hold a majority on the court. They agreed to take a second look at a December ruling issued when Democrats held a majority of seats. That ruling declared the law was unconstitutional and tainted by racial bias. Wednesday’s oral arguments on voter ID marked the second rehearing in as many days. They reconsidered redistricting litigation on Tuesday. There is no timeline set for when the court will rule.