Israel says Hezbollah may have been behind roadside bomb

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewing tensions with Hezbollah. The army said soldiers stopped a car carrying the man at a checkpoint Monday shortly after a bomb seriously injured a driver near Megiddo in the country’s north. The suspect in the bombing was wearing a suicide vest and had a rifle and a gun. The army shot dead the suspect and is questioning the driver. It didn’t identify either man during a briefing Wednesday with reporters, but said the man is suspected of entering Israel from Lebanon. A Hezbollah spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.