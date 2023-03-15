Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Smooth-voiced South African jazz musician Gloria Bosman has been lauded for her contribution to the country’s music industry in a career spanning more than two decades. Bosman’s family announced that she died on Tuesday following a short illness. The family said that “she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. Gloria had devoted her life, not just to her family, but to her music, she was loved and adored by many here in South Africa and beyond its borders.” The Soweto-born Bosman was praised for her soothing, silky vocals and versatility in crossing over to various music genres. South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party praised Bosman, saying the country’s music industry will be poorer without her.

